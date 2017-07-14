Friday 14th July 2017 - 18:55
The latest headlines from SKY News
14th July, 15:51

Acid victim Katie Piper calls for tougher action
Acid attack victim Katie Piper has demanded a clampdown on corrosive substances to "prevent more lives being destroyed".
14th July, 14:55

Attacker swims to beach and stabs women
Two tourists have died and four other people were wounded after they were stabbed on a beach in Egypt.
14th July, 14:39

Ex-Soviet 'spy' admits meeting Trump Jr
An ex-Russian "spy" has admitted he attended a controversial meeting with Donald Trump's son in 2016.
14th July, 11:11

Defoe among mourners at Bradley Lowery funeral
Thousands of mourners have lined the streets to pay their respects to six-year-old football mascot Bradley Lowery whose funeral has been held in County Durham.
14th July, 03:18

Second teen held after five acid attacks in London
A second teenager has been arrested by police investigating five linked acid attacks in London.
