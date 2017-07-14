BRIDGEfm Hospital Radio is part of The Tayside Hospital Broadcasting Group (Radio Tayside and Radio Liff).

You can listen on 87.7fm at Ninewells Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital. The service is also available on selected bedside radios around the wards. You can also listen on line and on our Android and Apple apps.

We are available on Digital radio across Dundee and Perth on the Shared Access Channel and can be heard Monday to Friday 12-2pm and Sunday to Thursday 6pm-12am.

BRIDGEfm is a registered Scottish Charity, number SC032874.